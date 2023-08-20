Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary arrives in Southern California

Southern Californians woke up Sunday to gray skies and light rain, ominous signs of a historic tropical storm.
Hilary, downgraded early Sunday from hurricane status, was expected to produce potentially life-threatening flooding in Southern California. The system arrived during what is typically the driest month of the year for Southern California, making for some unusual late-summer scenes.
Volunteers and members of the Long Beach Fire Department fill sandbags at Belmont Shore Beach on August 20, 2023 in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: Volunteers and members of the Long Beach Fire Department fill sandbags at Belmont Shore Beach on August 20, 2023 in Long Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona, and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts of the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status.
Surfers at Seal Beach Sunday Aug. 20, 2023.
People walk in the rain along the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Surfers ride bigger waves caused by Tropical Storm Hilary on Seal Beach on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 in Orange County, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The view early Sunday Aug. 20, 2023 from near downtown Riverside.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: People stand on a pier over the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California.
A view from the Coachella Valley .
A resident watches the sunset near the US-Mexico border fence ahead of Hurricane Hilary’s landfall in Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.