Rose Parade Fans, Here's the Final 2022 Floats Sneak Peek

By Alysia Gray Painter

Like the swallows returning to San Juan Capistrano, and the first bright poppies pushing through the soil around Antelope Valley, the large-scale spectator stands rising along Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena mean just one thing: The Rose Parade presented by Honda is just around the corner.

Soon, the on-the-move spectacular will literally be around the corner, on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

And to celebrate that festive fact, and stir up the already heightening anticipation, the people behind the world-famous parade just released the final slate of float renderings (there've been a few previous unveilings, starting with the first in May 2021).

If you want to see the floats fresh on New Year's Day, pause here. But if you want a quick peek at some of the artistry behind these big builds, scroll forward, and get excited for the extravaganza that is, almost nearly quite literally, just around the corner.

8 photos
1/8
Rose Parade
"America's New Year's Celebration" kicks off on Jan. 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. on Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena.
2/8
Rose Parade
Look for a float saluting ABC's "The Bachelor," complete with a staircase.
3/8
Rose Parade
The AMC float features a sizable movie screen.
4/8
Rose Parade
"Vaccinate Our World" is the theme of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation float.
5/8
Rose Parade
Western Asset's recommendation? "Let Imagination Be Your Guide."
6/8
Rose Parade
"Believe and Achieve!" is the rocket-fun, dog-cute message of the Honda entry.
7/8
Rose Parade
"Dream to Achieve" is the upbeat idea adding cheer and hope to the Kiwanis float.
8/8
Rose Parade
South Pasadena's cute and comical float features an ostrich in mid-take-off, with a sign to take us into 2022: "You Can Do It!"

This article tagged under:

rose paradeNew Year's Daytournament of roses2022

More Photo Galleries

A Rescued Sea Otter Pup Finds a New Home at the Aquarium
A Rescued Sea Otter Pup Finds a New Home at the Aquarium
Theme Park Treasures Go to Auction During ‘A Visit to Disneyland'
Theme Park Treasures Go to Auction During ‘A Visit to Disneyland'
Pretty Peaks, Frosted With Snow, Thrill California Skiers
Pretty Peaks, Frosted With Snow, Thrill California Skiers
SoCal's Record-Breaking December Storm, In Photos
SoCal's Record-Breaking December Storm, In Photos
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us