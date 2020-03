The Santa Barbara Zoo is temporarily closed in response to COVID-19, but new life is still flowering at the famous animal park. Look to the newest baby at the destination, Twiga, a Masai giraffe. The bouncing baby boy arrived to mom Adia on March 27, weighing in at 125.5 pounds.

The first adorable photos? Santa Barbara Zoo just shared the sweet pictorial for giraffe fans to enjoy from home. The video of the birth? You can watch the exciting moment on the zoo's Instagram.