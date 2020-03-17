South Bay Sky Kissed With a Rainbow for St. Patty’s Day

By Heather Navarro

As the region braced for days of intermittent rain continuing Tuesday, a double rainbow spread across the sky in the South Bay, making it a memorable St. Patrick's Day.

NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon said totals were already above average when it comes to rainfall for the month. St. Patty's Day was expected to chilly with afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Another storm could bring more widespread rain for late Sunday into Monday, Belen said.

Check out some magically delicious images of rainbows below, and submit yours to isee@nbcla.com.

10 photos
1/10
Fabian Navarro
A double rainbow over Manhattan Beach on St. Patrick’s Day 2020.
2/10
Joseph Bartlett
And it wasn't just the South Bay -- Joseph Bartlett shared this image from Santa Monica.
3/10
“I snapped this shot of a vivid rainbow over the playground at Bautista Creek Elementary School in Hemet the other day and a friend suggested that I share it here.”
4/10
LA County Life
LA Couty Lifeguards snap rainbow pictures on St. Patrick’s Day in Manhattan Beach on March 17, 2020.
5/10
6/10
7/10
LA County Lifeguards
LA Couty Lifeguards snap rainbow pictures on St. Patrick’s Day in Manhattan Beach on March 17, 2020.
8/10
9/10
10/10
Judy Shields
Judy Shields got lucky 🍀 and spotted this double rainbow 🌈 🌈 in Manhattan Beach. #nbcla

