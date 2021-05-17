Superheroes, the Avengers Campus Foodie Guide Is Here

You'd probably never want to be turned into a person who is the size of an ant, via incredibly futuristic technology, unless you'd had a satisfying breakfast.

Likewise, you're not going to want to go into a film-ending battle scene with some interdimensional foes without feeling you'd had a filling food experience beforehand.

The Pym Test Kitchen Featuring Impossible Foods, an intriguing eatery set to debut inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in June, understands you and your nosh-ready needs, dear superhero.

Outlandish and offbeat offerings, which rock names like Experiment No. EE10: Pym-ini, fill the menu, while other dishes boast bites that include both small and large elements (fitting for a test kitchen inspired by Professor Hank Pym, the inventor of the Ant-Man suit).

Eager to see some of these otherworldly eats? Disneyland Resort just unveiled several dishes that will be available for purchase in the Anaheim theme park starting on June 4.

But drinks, too, have been revealed, and there are a number of spirited options on the Pym Tasting Lab line-up. The Particle Fizz features hard seltzer and cherry pearls while the Molecular Meltdown has a marshmallow milk stout, vanilla ice cream, and mini marshmallows.

Oh yes: And for sipping your Coca-Cola, there is the Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet.

Buzz by some of the savory and sweet selections below and be sure to alight, like a wasp, on the Foodie Guide site at the official Disney Parks Blog.