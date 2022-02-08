Take a Look at the Super Bowl Sunday Menu at SoFi Stadium

By Heather Navarro

What would a Super Bowl be without the snacks?

While the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head with the Bengals Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, fans in the stands will have quite the feast to fuel their enthusiasm.

From brownies to barbacoa taquitos, chefs at SoFi Stadium prepared the menu especially for the big day.

Take a look below at all the stadium offerings for Super Bowl Sunday.

10 photos
1/10
Michael Duarte
2/10
Michael Duarte
3/10
Michael Duarte
4/10
Michael Duarte
5/10
Michael Duarte
6/10
Michael Duarte
7/10
Michael Duarte
8/10
Michael Duarte
SoFi Stadium's Super Bowl LVI menu.
9/10
10/10
Michael Duarte

This article tagged under:

Super BowlfoodSuper Bowl LVISoFi StadiumSuper Bowl Sunday

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Super Bowl Showdown in the Kitchen
Photos: Super Bowl Showdown in the Kitchen
Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals
Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals
Olympic Fashion Passion at the 2022 Winter Games
Olympic Fashion Passion at the 2022 Winter Games
SoFi Stadium to Become the ‘Largest LEGO Stadium in the World'
SoFi Stadium to Become the ‘Largest LEGO Stadium in the World'
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us