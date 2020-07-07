The Rose Bowl Drive-In Debuts

By Alysia Gray Painter

Spending afternoons and evenings at Rose Bowl Stadium, watching moving documentaries, effervescent kids' fare, blockbuster-big classics, and live comedy?

That wasn't in the plans for anyone a few months ago, but the summer of 2020 has seen the profile of drive-in entertainment on the fast ascent.

And one of the majors of the format? It's the Tribeca Drive-in, which has popped up in a few cities around the nation, including Pasadena.

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" was the first film to screen in the outdoor, watch-from-your-car series, which began at the Rose Bowl on July 2. There are more movies to come as July rolls out, including "Palm Springs," "Inside Out," and "Spy Kids."

Live comedy, too, is on the under-the-sky schedule, with comedians Dave Helem, Ester Steinberg, Daniel Webb, and Erica Rhodes coming up.

Be sure to buy your ticket in advance (you'll pay for your car's entry), and take a look at the full roster now, after perusing a few snapshots from opening day...

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Producers of "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (L-R) Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon attend the Tribeca Drive-In screening of "John Lewis: Good Trouble" and "Jaws," presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Tribeca Drive-In , screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Jaws,” presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Moviegoers attend the Tribeca Drive-In screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Jaws,” presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Tribeca Drive-In , screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Jaws,” presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Moviegoers attend the Tribeca Drive-In screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Jaws,” presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Food options are available for attendees. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Popcorn at the Tribeca Drive-In screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Jaws,” presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)

