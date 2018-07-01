 An Inside Look at Disney's Toy Story Land - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

An Inside Look at Disney's Toy Story Land

By Brandon Lopez

11 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The wait is finally over. Toy Story Land is set to open Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando. Here's an inside look at some of the fun activities and attractions you'll experience.
