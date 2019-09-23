Photos: $900K Worth of Merchandise Recovered in a Well-Know Gift Card Scam

Two women were arrested in an investigation that began after someone impersonating an IRS employee threatened a man with arrest unless he bought $2,200 worth of Target gift cards.



The call led to the arrests in connection with a well-known scam and the recovery of about $900,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including electronics purchased with gift cards supplied by the victims. Investigators say the suspects were well organized, preying on victims’ fear of arrest.



Here's a look at how the scam works and what police found when they served search warrants in the investigation.