Photos: $900K Worth of Merchandise Recovered in a Well-Know Gift Card Scam - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Photos: $900K Worth of Merchandise Recovered in a Well-Know Gift Card Scam

By Jonathan Lloyd

11 PHOTOS

48 minutes ago

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago
Two women were arrested in an investigation that began after someone impersonating an IRS employee threatened a man with arrest unless he bought $2,200 worth of Target gift cards.

The call led to the arrests in connection with a well-known scam and the recovery of about $900,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including electronics purchased with gift cards supplied by the victims. Investigators say the suspects were well organized, preying on victims’ fear of arrest.

Here's a look at how the scam works and what police found when they served search warrants in the investigation.
More Photo Galleries
Travel Around the World With Hello Kitty at This New Pop-Up
PHOTOS: See the Hottest Looks From the 71st Emmy Awards
Connect With Us
AdChoices