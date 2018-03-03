Home
'Canelo' and 'GGG' Formally Announce Boxing Rematch
By
Elizabeth Chavolla
21 PHOTOS
5 hours ago
Thousands of boxing fans came to downtown Los Angeles to see the official announcement of the rematch between Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golvkin face-to-face.
The epic rematch is scheduled for May 5, 2018 in Las Vegas as they fight for the middleweight title.
Last September, the fight resulted in a draw and both fighters said they would not allow the rematch to go to the jurors' scorecard.
See here the images of "Canelo" and "GGG" in the public presentation in the Microsoft Squre of LA LIVE.
