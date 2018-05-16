 Photos: Inside DC's Royal Wedding Pop-Up Bar - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The latest news on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photos: Inside DC's Royal Wedding Pop-Up Bar

By NBC Washington

25 PHOTOS

16 minutes ago

(Fake) corgis and (cardboard) princes abound at the royal wedding pop-up bar now open in Shaw.
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Deadly Explosion at Orange County Medical Building
Meet the Horses That Posted the Fastest Preakness Times
Connect With Us
AdChoices