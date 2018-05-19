 Something Borrowed, Something Blue: Royal Brides and Their Wedding Day Tiaras - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The latest news on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Something Borrowed, Something Blue: Royal Brides and Their Wedding Day Tiaras

By Nina Lin

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Something borrowed, something blue - and something fans of the royal family are getting glimpses of this year, what with the royal weddings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Mothers typically lend their daughters and daughter-in-laws heirloom jewelry for luck on their wedding day, and the British royal family are no different. See the royal bride who kick-started the wedding tiara tradition and the tiaras worn since then that are most likely to make a second wedding comeback.
More Photo Galleries
Over-the-Top Bloody Mary Served at Apple Valley Bar
Countdown to Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle
Connect With Us
AdChoices