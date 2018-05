Something borrowed, something blue - and something fans of the royal family are getting glimpses of this year, what with the royal weddings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank . Mothers typically lend their daughters and daughter-in-laws heirloom jewelry for luck on their wedding day, and the British royal family are no different. See the royal bride who kick-started the wedding tiara tradition and the tiaras worn since then that are most likely to make a second wedding comeback.