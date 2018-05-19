Something borrowed, something blue - and something fans of the royal family are getting glimpses of this year, what with the royal weddings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Mothers typically lend their daughters and daughter-in-laws heirloom jewelry for luck on their wedding day, and the British royal family are no different. See the royal bride who kick-started the wedding tiara tradition and the tiaras worn since then that are most likely to make a second wedding comeback.