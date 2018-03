A 70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency. WTMJ's Rikki Mitchell reports. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A 70-year-old woman told she's too old to adopt a dog by Wisconsin rescue group is now mother to a new puppy thanks to help from another agency. WTMJ's See More