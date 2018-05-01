Sled Dog: Aussie Shepherd Enjoys Ups and Downs of Sledding

Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa, where an Australian shepherd is living out her sled dog dreams. Secret made the best of a snow day Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa by sliding down a snow-covered hill, then dragging her sled back up for run after glorious run. (Published 2 hours ago)

