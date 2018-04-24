Chance the Rapper's lyrics, "blessings keep falling in my lap," apparently now ring true in the real estate part of his life.
The local rapper, who won Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at last year's Grammy Awards, is in the process of buying a $4 million, 4,500-square-foot condo at 600 N. Fairbanks Court in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, Crain's reports.
The property, built in 2007, is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and three decks that give amazing views of the city. It has two bedrooms and an additional gym and spa room that can be converted into a third bedroom, according to the property listing.
Other amenities include a soundproofed library, bar and sauna.