15 Freeway Shut Down in Lake Elsinore After Violent Rollover Crash

A violent two-car crash on the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore sent two people to the hospital after one was ejected from a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side near Railroad Canyon Road, Cal Fire Riverside said.

One of the cars rolled over due to the impact, ejecting a person from the car.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The 15 Freeway was to remained closed for an undetermined amount of time.

