Lake Elsinore

15 Freeway Shut Down in Lake Elsinore After Violent Rollover Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one person who was ejected from one of the cars.

By Heather Navarro

Waze

A crash in Lake Elsinore shut down the 15 Freeway Feb. 21, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A violent two-car crash on the northbound 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore sent two people to the hospital after one was ejected from a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side near Railroad Canyon Road, Cal Fire Riverside said.

One of the cars rolled over due to the impact, ejecting a person from the car.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Las Vegas 42 mins ago

Virgin Trains Plans New Station South of Las Vegas Strip

Anza Borrego 1 hour ago

An ‘Early Spring Bloom’ Is Now Flowering in the Desert

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The 15 Freeway was to remained closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Check live traffic conditions with the map below.

This article tagged under:

Lake Elsinorecar accidentTraffic
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us