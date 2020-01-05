earthquake

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Brea Area

By Sydney Kalich

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled the Brea area at 8:28 a.m. Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 1.9 miles northeast of Brea, 3.8 miles north of Placentia, 3.9 miles southeast of Rowland Heights and 4.2 miles northwest of Yorba Linda.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.78 miles, according to USGS.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Burbank 10 hours ago

Arrest Made at Burbank Airport After 2 Young Children Abducted

Golden Globes 9 hours ago

So Much Swag! We’re Taking You Inside the 2020 Golden Globes Gifting Suites

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake previously struck the Brea area on Dec. 28.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeBrea
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us