3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Brea Area

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled the Brea area at 8:28 a.m. Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 1.9 miles northeast of Brea, 3.8 miles north of Placentia, 3.9 miles southeast of Rowland Heights and 4.2 miles northwest of Yorba Linda.

The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.78 miles, according to USGS.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake previously struck the Brea area on Dec. 28.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

