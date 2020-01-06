San Bernardino County

3 Arrested in Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

Investigators think there may be more victims.

By Heather Navarro

Ontario police

Three men were arrested after officers found a girl they believe was kidnapped and held against her will before being sexually assaulted Jan. 6, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three men in their 20s were arrested Monday after a girl was discovered in a Chino Hills home by police who followed leads in a social media app, Ontario police said.

The girl was believed to have been kidnapped, held against her will and sexually assaulted, police said.

The three men -- Irving Galvan, 22 from Chino Hills, Encino Limon, 21, from Corona and Eric Trejo, 25 -- were all in police custody.

Police did not release the victim's age.

Galvan was arrested at his home on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, child molestation, and false imprisonment.

Limon was arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Trejo was arrested in San Bernardino after officers accused him of using the app to contact the same girl. He was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Investigators think there may be more victims. Anyone who has had contact with the suspects is asked to call Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Chris Ables at (909) 408-1642.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino Countysocial mediakidnappingCHINO HILLS
