3 Dead in Riverside House Fire Investigated as Homicide

Riverside police were investigating a suspicious house fire that left three people dead Friday as a homicide.

The fire was reported at 11:01am in the 11200 block of Price Court in the La Sierra area, authorities said.

Riverside police on scene said it was being investigated as a homicide, but would not elaborate further.

The cause of the fire was not yet revealed.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not clear if the people were killed and then the house was set on fire, or if the fire caused their deaths.