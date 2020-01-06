4 to Watch: SoCal High School Receives a $1M Scholarship From Former Student

Jerry Kline graduated from Francis Polytechnic High School in 1969. A half-century later, he met with the current principal at a class reunion and came away with an idea.

A former student who graduated half a century ago has come back to his high school with a generous gift: a million dollars worth of education. Jerry Kline, who went on to a tech career in the Bay Area after graduating from Francis Polytechnic High School in 1969, arrived at the generous decision after attending a class reunion.

LAX Travelers Might Want to Allow Extra Time Monday

Travelers should allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area Monday at Los Angeles International Airport because taxi drivers plan a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups, airport officials said. The demonstration is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., airport officials said.

What's New for Tax Season?

The IRS started the new year with a revamp of its tax withholding estimator tool. The calculator helps fine-tune the amount of federal income taxes that are pulled from your paycheck. Here's what to know about the changes.

Photos: Stars at the Golden Globes After-Parties

The night didn't end after the awards were handed out at the Golden Globe Awards show. See photos from the after-parties.