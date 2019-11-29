Navigating LAX-it in 5 Easy Steps: How to Use Ride-Shares, Taxis at LAX

Flying back to Los Angeles after Thanksgiving and terrified to confront Los Angeles International Airport's new shuttle service? Don't worry. Here's how to navigate LAX-it in 5 easy steps:

Exit the terminal and look for a neon green column that says LAX-it. Wait at the column for a bright green shuttle bus. Board the shuttle bus and load all your luggage onto the racks, before taking your seat. Once you arrive at the off-site lot, follow signs to your preferred method of transportation: Uber, Lyft or Taxi. If you're taking an Uber or Lyft, you'll order one based on the zone number where you are waiting. The app will send you a PIN code which you will share with the driver.

Remember, if you're getting dropped off at the airport, you don't need to use the LAX-it lot. Your ride-share or taxi can simply drop you off at your terminal. The LAX-it lot is only for exiting the airport, which is why LAX-it is pronounced "LA exit."

