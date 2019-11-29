Navigating LAX-it in 5 Easy Steps: How to Use Ride-Shares, Taxis at LAX

Traveling back to SoCal after Thanksgiving? Here's how to navigate LAX-it.

By Aliya Jasmine

Flying back to Los Angeles after Thanksgiving and terrified to confront Los Angeles International Airport's new shuttle service? Don't worry. Here's how to navigate LAX-it in 5 easy steps:

  1.  Exit the terminal and look for a neon green column that says LAX-it. 
  2. Wait at the column for a bright green shuttle bus. 
  3. Board the shuttle bus and load all your luggage onto the racks, before taking your seat. 
  4. Once you arrive at the off-site lot, follow signs to your preferred method of transportation: Uber, Lyft or Taxi. 
  5. If you're taking an Uber or Lyft, you'll order one based on the zone number where you are waiting. The app will send you a PIN code which you will share with the driver. 

Remember, if you're getting dropped off at the airport, you don't need to use the LAX-it lot. Your ride-share or taxi can simply drop you off at your terminal. The LAX-it lot is only for exiting the airport, which is why LAX-it is pronounced "LA exit."

News

Top news of the day

cockfighting 53 mins ago

Shooting Leads to Cockfighting Bust in Chino

PCH 44 mins ago

Multiple Vehicles Crash on PCH, Sending Four to Hospital

For more videos like this one, follow @NBCLA on social media. 

Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us