7-Eleven Clerk Killed During Robbery in Whittier

A clerk was shot and killed Saturday during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Whittier, police said.

The robbery occurred at 5:45 a.m. at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, where the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a watch commander at the Whittier Police Department.

The suspect, a man about 5-feet-7 inches tall, entered the convenience store armed with a semi-automatic handgun. No further information was released.

Whittier police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call them at 562-567-9281.