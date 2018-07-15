As It Happened: France Wins 2018 World Cup

Twenty years after winning his country's first World Cup as a player, Didier Deschamps managed to go full circle and win his second, this time as a coach.



It seems a bit crazy to think that a soccer powerhouse like France had only one World Cup to its name, but that was exactly the case until Deschamps' men changed all that with a 4-2 win over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.



France took the lead in the 18th minute, courtesy of the first own goal at a World Cup final when a free kick deflected off Mario Mandzukic's head and into the back of the Croatian net. But Ivan Perisic leveled things only 10 minutes later, his left-footed cross-goal shot thundering into the net.



Antoine Griezmann restored France's lead in the 38th minute when he slotted home a penalty, the first-ever awarded thanks to a video assistant referee review in a World Cup final.



Paul Pogba made it 3-1 in the 59th minute after Croatia failed to adequately clear the ball. Kylian Mbappé then added to the lead in the 65th minute, firing from outside the box and further bolstering his reputation as one of the game's hottest young talents in the process.



Hugo Lloris added to the list of goalkeeping howlers this World Cup when he failed to get the ball off his feet in time, allowing Mandzukic to close him down and poke home to make it 4-2.



Despite being thrown that lifeline with 21 minutes left to play, Croatia was not able to rally as France hung on and added a second World Cup championship to its trophy case.



