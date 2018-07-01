 In Photos: How LA Rallied Against Family Separations - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

In Photos: How LA Rallied Against Family Separations

By Rudy Chinchilla

29 PHOTOS

2 minutes ago

Thousands of people converged upon downtown Los Angeles Saturday to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The "Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March" in Los Angeles was part of a series of more than 600 nationwide marches that condemned the president and a policy that has seen more than 2,000 immigrant children separated from their families.

In LA, speakers included Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine waters, California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, and celebrities
More Photo Galleries
2018 NBA Free Agency: Top Stars on the Lakers' Wish List
As It Happened: France Knocks Out Argentina
Connect With Us
AdChoices