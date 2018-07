In Photos: How LA Rallied Against Family Separations

Thousands of people converged upon downtown Los Angeles Saturday to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.The "Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March" in Los Angeles was part of a series of more than 600 nationwide marches that condemned the president and a policy that has seen more than 2,000 immigrant children separated from their families.In LA, speakers included Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine waters, California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, and celebrities