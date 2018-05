Looking for affordable housing in the LA area is no laughing matter, but you knew that, right?Los Angeles County's median home price has soared to a record-breaking $590,000, and the overall Southern California region is at $520,000.That leaves us with renting, and that certainly isn't cheap either. According to a new study by RentCafe that ranked the 30 largest U.S. cities by luxury rent, LA ranks in the top five most expensive.Take a look where all the major cities fall in RentCafe's new list. Learn more about the methodology and results here.