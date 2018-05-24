 Here's the (Disturbing) Average High-End Apartment Rent in 30 Largest U.S. Cities - NBC Southern California
Here's the (Disturbing) Average High-End Apartment Rent in 30 Largest U.S. Cities

Looking for affordable housing in the LA area is no laughing matter, but you knew that, right?

Los Angeles County's median home price has soared to a record-breaking $590,000, and the overall Southern California region is at $520,000.

That leaves us with renting, and that certainly isn't cheap either. According to a new study by RentCafe that ranked the 30 largest U.S. cities by luxury rent, LA ranks in the top five most expensive.

Take a look where all the major cities fall in RentCafe's new list. Learn more about the methodology and results here.
