A Guide to Finding the Nearest Voting Center for the California Primaries

The first day of the 2020 Presidential Primary elections will begin on Mar. 3. For those who are voting by mail, Feb. 25 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are unsure about finding a voting center, here is a list of all the voting locations near you. The last day to vote is Mar. 6, so all registered voters should visit a polling place before then. In addition, most of the voting center's will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (check the list to be accurate).

If you need online resources, the Los Angeles County of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk also includes an interactive map that helps you find a voting center near you. To use it, simply enter the street address of your location or residence, and the map will automatically show you the closest voting centers, including detailed information on the polling place and its operating hours.

For more information about voting preparations and more specific details on voting procedures, visit this article, which includes a comprehensive guide on voting regulations.

Voters can also call the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk at 1(800)-815-2666 to get more information or find the nearest voting center.