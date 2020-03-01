How to Find the Nearest Voting Center for the California Primary

Voters will cast their ballots in the 2020 California primary on March 3, but some counties have already started collecting votes. Here's what you need to know about the process.

When to Vote

March 3: Election Day; votes accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 6: The last day vote-by-mail ballots will be accepted; ballots must be postmarked no later than March 3.

All centers are also open now until the end of March 3 in the Los Angeles County. Locations in other counties, including Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino, are also offering early voting.

Not all centers are accepting ballots early, and times of operation at early voting centers vary according to location. Check your county registrar's website for more information.

The last day to register to vote online was Feb. 18, but same-day voter registration is available at county elections offices and polling places. New U.S. citizens who were sworn on or after that day can register to vote until March 3.

Where to Vote

For LA residents, see the map below for information about voting centers. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website also offers a list of voting centers and an interactive map.

Some counties, including LA and Orange, allow voters to cast their ballot at any center. For other counties, voters receive an assigned voting place on the back of their Voter Information Guide. Those who do not have the booklet are advised to contact their county elections office or call the secretary of state hotline at (800) 345-VOTE.

The California secretary of state website also allows residents to search for nearby voting centers.

How to Vote

In-person voters will visit a local polling center — either assigned or self-chosen — and cast their ballot there.

Voters who marked "no party preference" during registration will receive a ballot that does not include presidential candidates. They can also request a presidential ballot from the Democratic Party, American Independent Party or Libertarian Party at the polls.

Some counties' voting systems have also changed a bit. In Orange County, all registered voters were sent a vote-by-mail ballot whether or not they requested one. However, the new voting system allows OC voters to request a new ballot at the polling center, even if the mail-in ballot is not turned in.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed to the county elections office or dropped off at a designated location. They can also be exchanged for an in-person ballot at a polling center.

These details and more are explained in the video below.

Voters can find additional information on their county websites.