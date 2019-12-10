After-School Instructor Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Girls

A 25-year-old after-school instructor accused of molesting four girls pleaded guilty today to several felonies.

Eddy Bustamante Infante of Santa Ana pleaded guilty to four counts of

lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court

records. A count of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and a count of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger were dismissed, according to court records.

Infante is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7 in the Central Justice

Center in Santa Ana.

He worked as an after-school teacher at Greeneville Elementary School

from 2015 until his arrest in October 2018.

Infante was initially arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting

three girls, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. The

charges filed in 2018 then reflected those allegations. At the time, Infante

posted bail and was released.

But in response to a public plea for more information about Infante,

another alleged victim came forward with accusations that the defendant

sexually assaulted her when she was 6 years old, Bertagna said.

Infante is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and a 10-

year-old girl between August 2016 and June 2017 and a 9-year-old girl between August 2015 and June 2017, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.