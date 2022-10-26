Orange County

Aliso Niguel High School Substitute Teacher Detained Over Campus Threat

By Heather Navarro

A teacher was detained in connection with a threat at Aliso Niguel High School that forced the campus into shelter in place, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The call came into the department at 12:20 p.m.

A threat was made to a class, but deputies would not reveal what was said other than there were no weapons involved.

A student reported the threat and the school went into shelter in place protocol.

Ten minutes after the original call, a 69-year-old substitute teacher was detained.

Authorities swept the campus and found no threat.

