Aliso Niguel High School Substitute Teacher Detained Over Campus Threat

A teacher was detained in connection with a threat at Aliso Niguel High School that forced the campus into shelter in place, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
The call came into the department at 12:20 p.m.
A threat was made to a class, but deputies would not reveal what was said other than there were no weapons involved.
A student reported the threat and the school went into shelter in place protocol.
Ten minutes after the original call, a 69-year-old substitute teacher was detained.
Authorities swept the campus and found no threat.