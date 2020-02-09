bank robberies

Alleged Southland Bank Robber Arrested in Long Beach

During the robbery, the robber passed a demand note to a bank teller, which implied he had a gun.

By City News Service

Police Sunday said a man wanted in connection with a Jan. 30 bank robbery in Pasadena and tied to similar robberies in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga was taken into custody at a motel in Long Beach.

The man -- arrested on Jan. 31 -- has been identified as San Bernardino County resident Steven Ray Simmons, 48, according to Pasadena Police Lt. Jesse Carrillo.

"Evidence linking Mr. Simmons to the Pasadena Chase Bank robbery was recovered at the time of his arrest," Carrillo said.

Pasadena police officers responded to Chase Bank at 132 E. Colorado Blvd. at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 regarding a bank robbery that had just occurred.

The man fled prior to the arrival of police and was not located, Carrillo said. During the robbery, the robber passed a demand note to a bank teller, which implied he had a gun. No weapons were seen and the robber made off with $3,200, he said.

Detectives at the scene were able to locate evidence along the path the suspect was believed to have taken to flee. The FBI responded to the crime scene and believed the suspect was the same bank robber who had committed previous, similar crimes in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, Carrillo said.

After learning his identity, Pasadena detectives were informed that the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department located Simmons at a motel in Long Beach, where he was taken into custody on Jan. 31.

Pasadena police asked anyone with information regarding the case to
call them at 626-744-4241.

