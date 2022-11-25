Bystander Hit by Car Speeding Away From Anaheim Street Takeover

A bystander was hit by a car speeding away from a street takeover in Anaheim, leaving him with serious injuries Wednesday.

Police arrived at Rio Vista Street and South Lane where a crowd had gathered to watch a street takeover.

Video shows a red Mustang doing donuts in the street moments before police arrived to disperse the crowd.

As one other vehicle sped away, the driver struck a bystander.

The driver was arrested.

The bystander, who was standing in the street, suffered a broken leg.

The driver of the red Mustang was also taken into custody.

Neighbors say they are fed up.

"They need to get a life," Bret Welton, who lives nearby, said. "It's people getting hurt. It's not funny. It's not a game. People and automobiles don't mix together when they are out of control."