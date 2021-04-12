ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres to Close Permanently

Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced late Monday that the chain of movie theaters would be closing permanently after closing doors more than a year ago due to the pandemic.
"To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you," the company said on its site.
Many of the chain's locations are in Los Angeles, including a flagship location on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.