ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres to Close Permanently

By Heather Navarro

Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced late Monday that the chain of movie theaters would be closing permanently after closing doors more than a year ago due to the pandemic.

"To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks.  It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you," the company said on its site.

This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward. 

Many of the chain's locations are in Los Angeles, including a flagship location on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

