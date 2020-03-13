Average Southland Gas Prices Drop To Lowest Amounts Since Last March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped on Friday to its lowest amount since March 21, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.452.

The average price has dropped 12 consecutive days and 15 of the past 16, decreasing 11.5 cents, including 1.3 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 8 cents less than week ago and 11.4 cents lower than one month ago but 8.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 16.3 cents since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price also dropped to its lowest amount since March 21, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.407. It has dropped 17 consecutive days, decreasing 11.2 cents, including 1.4 cents on Thursday.

The Orange County average price is 7.8 cents less than one week ago and 10.2 cents lower than one month ago but 8.8 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 13.8 cents since the start of the year.

"Russia and Saudi Arabia are boosting their oil output, driving oil prices down while demand is already depressed due to the coronavirus," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "As a result, more Southern California gas stations are dropping their prices below $3 a gallon and we expect that trend to continue."