Baby Girl Fatally Injured in Crash on 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area

A crash involving a big rig and another vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area left a month-old girl dead and a man and a woman injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 1:25 p.m. Monday north of Tujunga Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The baby died at a hospital after being taken there in grave condition, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles Fire Department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

According to the CHP, the girl was riding in a 2018 Land Rover driven by Bobby Perez, 27, of Sylmar. Also riding in the Land Rover was Cynthia Olvera, 26, of Sylmar.

The Land Rover was northbound in the No. 5 lane, and a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor towing an enclosed trailer was merging into the No. 5 lane from the right shoulder ahead of the Land Rover, the CHP reported.

"A crash occurred between the Land Rover and the Kenworth within the No. 5 lane,'' the CHP said in a statement. "The initial impact caused Mr. Perez to lose control of his Land Rover, causing it to roll over multiple times before colliding with the concrete sound wall at the north road edge of US-101 northbound.''



The child was ejected from the Land Rover, the CHP reported. The child, Perez and Olvera were taken to a hospital, where Perez was treated for moderate injuries and Olvera was treated for major injuries, the CHP reported.



The man driving the Kenworth -- Zumaya Gerardo, 67, of Los Angeles -- was not injured, the CHP reported. No arrests were reported.



Witnesses to the crash were urged to call the CHP West Valley Area office at 818-888-0980, or the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3410.