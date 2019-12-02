Man With Knife Killed by Police in El Monte

A man with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday in El Monte.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 9800 block of Cortada Street, near Portrero Avenue, after a 911 hang-up call. They confronted a man armed with a ''bladed weapon," the sheriff's department said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He died at the scene. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Family members said the man is a 39-year-old father of four children.

Detectives with the sheriff's department Homicide Bureau are assisting El Monte police in the shooting investigation.

No officers were injured.