Man With Knife Killed by Police in El Monte

By Staff Report

A man with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday in El Monte.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 9800 block of Cortada Street, near Portrero Avenue, after a 911 hang-up call. They confronted a man armed with a ''bladed weapon," the sheriff's department said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He died at the scene. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. 

News

Top news of the day

Life Connected 5 hours ago

Grandma’s House of Hope Helps Homelessness in Orange County

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

Family members said the man is a 39-year-old father of four children.

Detectives with the sheriff's department Homicide Bureau are assisting El Monte police in the shooting investigation.

No officers were injured.

Copyright C
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us