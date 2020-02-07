Palmdale

Body Found in Lake Palmdale Confirmed to Be That of Missing Man

By City News Service

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

Authorities confirmed Friday that a body recovered from Lake Palmdale was that of a 34-year-old Lancaster man who was reported missing.

Robert Lewis Mercer was seen arriving at Lake Palmdale in Palmdale about 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the sheriff's department had described him as possibly suicidal and circulated his photo.

An empty boat was found floating on the lake several hours later, prompting firefighters, a dive crew, and a helicopter crew to respond to the area. A search was conducted, including dive and sonar operations, but it was suspended late Wednesday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Redondo Beach 48 mins ago

Redondo Man Accused of Taking Sexual Photos of Woman to Extort Money

San Marino 2 hours ago

Winter Flower Power Shines at The Huntington

The search resumed Thursday morning, and shortly after noon the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted that the "LASD sonar and dive operation has concluded. Missing boater has been recovered from the lake.''

The coroner's office confirmed this morning that the body was that of Mercer. Lake Palmdale is a 586-acre artificial lake completed in 1924. It is part of the California State Water Project and is fed by the California Aqueduct.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PalmdaleCaliforniaLancasterboat
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us