Fullerton

Body Found Wrapped in Plastic in U-Haul in Fullerton

Investigators are deeming it a suspicious death at this point.

By City News Service

caution tape as investigators examine U-Haul truck
OC Hawk

A body was found Wednesday in an abandoned moving truck in Fullerton, touching off a death investigation.

The U-Haul truck containing the body, wrapped in plastic and cardboard, was rented and abandoned in Anaheim, so police in that city have taken over the investigation, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Abandoned or delinquent trucks are normally taken to the company's Fullerton location at Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard so employees can inventory the belongings, Carringer said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

crime 14 mins ago

Man’s Conviction Upheld for Girlfriend’s Beating, Strangulation

LAPD 17 mins ago

LAPD Officer Charged With Brandishing Gun While Off-Duty

The employees searching the truck came across the body and called Fullerton police about 1 p.m., the sergeant said.

Investigators are deeming it a suspicious death at this point, Carringer said.

"Whether or not it is a homicide is still to be determined,'' he said.

The person's age and gender were not immediately known.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

FullertonBodyFullerton Police Departmentuhaul
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us