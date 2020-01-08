Body Found Wrapped in Plastic in U-Haul in Fullerton

A body was found Wednesday in an abandoned moving truck in Fullerton, touching off a death investigation.

The U-Haul truck containing the body, wrapped in plastic and cardboard, was rented and abandoned in Anaheim, so police in that city have taken over the investigation, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Abandoned or delinquent trucks are normally taken to the company's Fullerton location at Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard so employees can inventory the belongings, Carringer said.

The employees searching the truck came across the body and called Fullerton police about 1 p.m., the sergeant said.

Investigators are deeming it a suspicious death at this point, Carringer said.

"Whether or not it is a homicide is still to be determined,'' he said.

The person's age and gender were not immediately known.