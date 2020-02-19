Orange County

Bones Found in Orange County Backyard Are Human Remains

By City News Service

NBCLA

Investigators dig up the area after bones are discovered in a Mission Viejo backyard on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Orange County investigators determined Wednesday that bones found in a backyard of a Mission Viejo home this week are human remains.

Investigators recovered a partial skull and other bone fragments in the rear yard of a home in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada on Monday, after a resident working in a patch of dirt in the backyard called the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide investigators will now turn to working with forensic anthropologists to try to identify the remains, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyMission Viejo
