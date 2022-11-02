‘Born to Learn': LAUSD Giving Away Onesies, Blankets to Recruit Newborns

To revert declining enrollment, the Los Angeles Unified School District has launched an ambitious initiative to recruit young student – as young as a few days old.

The “Born to Learn” campaign aims to provide essential information to the parents of newborns so they can track their children’s developmental milestone and encourage them to enroll their kids early to LAUSD schools.

The district is partnering with LA County-USC Medical Center for the first phase of the campaign, giving away LAUSD-branded swags like onesies, beanies and blankets in cardboard cubes. The cubes that resemble alphabet wooden boxes also contain educational information that explains childhood programs and TK opportunities that are accessible to prospective parents and students.

“Bring it all in the box: LAUSD’s baby care in the box,” proclaimed LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “From clothing to a rolled-up diploma – [this is] for a child who was born today with the graduation date that reflects a successful completion of the educational program at LAUSD.”

The “Born to Learn” campaign has the goal of supporting parents of the more than 100,000 newborns across the LA region. The district is planning to expand its campaign by teaming up with additional nonprofit organizations.

“At LAC-USC, every single child born in this hospital is going to receive this box and this ticket of opportunity for the family and the child. And from this point on, we will continue to amplify this partnership, hopefully touching every single hospital and maternity in our community.”

The district’s shrinking enrollment was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods. The LAUSD superintendent says he hopes the initiative will empower future parents and children get a head start in the educational journey.

“At a time when urban education is seeing a significant decline in enrollment, we are making meaningful connections early with the children of our community.”

Carvalho says the first-of-its kind program in California does not cost taxpayers as it is fully funded by contributions and donations by private sector groups.