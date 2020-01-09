Boy, 17, Arrested in Tennessee for Posting Threat to Calabasas High School

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly making a social media threat against Calabasas High School, authorities said.

Malibu/Lost Hills Station detectives utilizing department resources and crime analyzation tools have identified the subject suspected for the online threats received against Calabasas High School,'' a Los Angeles County sheriff's statement said.

"After exhaustive investigative measures, detectives identified a 17-year-old juvenile subject in Jackson, Tennessee, believed to be responsible for the social media post,'' the LA County sheriff's statement said.

"The Madison County Sheriff's Department followed up information provided by LASD, made contact with the subject at 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time), and continued the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a juvenile for making a threat to the school's student body. There were no weapons associated with the subject, who did not appear to have any intention to carry out the threat.''

The boy's name was not released and his possible connection to the school was not immediately disclosed.

Deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Department had been sent to the school at 22855 Mulholland Highway Thursday as a precautionary measure after authorities received a tip via Crime Stoppers on Wednesday "of a possible school shooting'' at the high school, the sheriff's department reported.

