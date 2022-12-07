Boy Killed in Shooting in Azusa

A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area, and authorities are continuing their investigation of his shooting Wednesday.

Deputies from the San Dimas Station responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies located an additional victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and was also taken to a hospital. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.