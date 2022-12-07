Fatal Shooting

Boy Killed in Shooting in Azusa

Authorities say the victim was one of the two people found with gunshot wounds.

By City News Service

A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area, and authorities are continuing their investigation of his shooting Wednesday.

Deputies from the San Dimas Station responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

Deputies located an additional victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and was also taken to a hospital. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

