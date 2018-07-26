FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as his son Donald Trump, Jr., foreground, speaks at a campaign rally in New Orleans, March 4, 2016.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, asserts that Trump knew in advance about a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 between his son Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, in contradiction to Trump Jr.'s congressional testimony in May 2017, a knowledgeable source told NBC News on Thursday night.

The source told NBC News that Cohen is willing to inform Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, about his version of the timeline surrounding the meeting. Cohen's assertion was first reported by CNN.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, said he had no comment but told NBC News: "I have to wonder why the Trump people would put that out. It was not from us."

But Trump's attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, pushed back against that and dismissed the report, saying that Cohen was "not credible."

