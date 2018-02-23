Trump Will Leave Security Clearance Decision Up to Gen. Kelly

President Trump was asked to address interim security clearance for White House staff members after Rob Porter and Jared Kushner security clearances were scrutinized during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcom. Trump said that he will leave that decision up to chief of staff Gen. John Kelly. (Published 6 hours ago)

