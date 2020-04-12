Burglar Strikes UC Irvine Food and Toiletries Pantry

A burglary happened Saturday at a food and toiletry pantries at UC Irvine.

The burglary at the Fresh Basic Needs Hub at 4079 Mesa Road, in Parking Lot 5, near Mesa Court student housing, occurred at approximately 7 a.m., according to the UC Irvine Police Department.

The burglar is a white man who wore all black clothes, black hat and has a beard, according to surveillance video footage.

No arrests have been made. It is not known how the burglar was able to enter the pantry, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglary was asked to call the UC Irvine Police Department at 949-824-5223.