Burnie the Raccoon Who Was Hurt in the Blue Ridge Fire is Healed

A sweet little raccoon named "Burnie" rescued from the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires has healed after suffering 1st and 2nd degree burns, animal care officials said Wednesday.

Burnie was brought into the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach with burns to his "front legs and paw pads, and minor abrasions on his nose.

As homeowners were fleeing the fires in Orange County in October, Burnie had become trapped. OC Animal Care rescued the little fellow.

The center said Burnie has been receiving daily bandage changes, and was ready to return to his natural habitat.

See images of his recovery below.