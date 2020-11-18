Burnie the Raccoon Who Was Hurt in the Blue Ridge Fire is Healed

By Heather Navarro

A sweet little raccoon named "Burnie" rescued from the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires has healed after suffering 1st and 2nd degree burns, animal care officials said Wednesday.

Burnie was brought into the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach with burns to his "front legs and paw pads, and minor abrasions on his nose.

As homeowners were fleeing the fires in Orange County in October, Burnie had become trapped. OC Animal Care rescued the little fellow.

The center said Burnie has been receiving daily bandage changes, and was ready to return to his natural habitat.

See images of his recovery below.

4 photos
1/4
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center
2/4
3/4
4/4
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires

More Photo Galleries

2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Peek at the New ‘Elf on the Shelf' Drive-Thru Experience
Peek at the New ‘Elf on the Shelf' Drive-Thru Experience
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us