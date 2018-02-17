'Black Panther' Smashed Thursday Night Box Office Records - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

'Black Panther' Smashed Thursday Night Box Office Records

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther

Published at 4:03 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018 | Updated at 8:25 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99725
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP
    This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."

    Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" has already had a record-breaking night and the movie can expect to triple or more its numbers in the coming week, CNBC reported.

    The first solo movie featuring Marvel's African avenger took in over $25 million.

    "Black Panther" performed even stronger than expected Friday, bringing the first-day domestic estimate to $75.8 million, according to industry sources.

    The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther also featuring Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.



    Get More at CNBC
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices