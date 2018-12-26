Holiday Return Policies: Some Naughty, Some Nice - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Holiday Return Policies: Some Naughty, Some Nice

An analysis of current holiday return policies by ConsumerWorld.org, a consumer education website, finds that most major retailers are nice, and a few are even innovative

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Holiday Return Policies: Some Naughty, Some Nice
    AP

    U.S. retailers expect to handle about $72 billion worth of holiday returns this year, according to estimates from the National Retail Federation. That’s 10 percent of their total holiday sales.

    An analysis of current holiday return policies by ConsumerWorld.org, a consumer education website, finds that most major retailers are nice, and a few are even innovative.

    “My number one tip is to take back your return items in pristine condition with all the packaging and tags, and with a receipt or gift receipt,” Edgar Dworsky, founder and editor of Consumer World, told NBC News BETTER. “Without proof of purchase, you may only get the lowest price the item has sold for in the past 90 days, or you might be offered nothing at all. Remember, there is no automatic right to return something, unless it’s defective.”

    Consumer World’s 15th annual Holiday Return Policy Survey highlights some unusual and noteworthy policies. Among them: Amazon will pay the return shipping on items purchased using Alexa; Target REDcard holders get 30 extra return days; Many retailers have shortened the holiday return window for Apple products to 15 days starting on Dec. 26. This matches Apple’s standard corporate return policy.

    Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

    [NATL] Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

    An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices