How Amazon's Bezos Went From the Son of a Teen Mom to Building a $105B Fortune

Bezos, a straight-A student in high school who secured early admission to Princeton, thought at one point that he would be a theoretical physicist

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post " at The Newseum on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington.

    Jeff Bezos' wealth reportedly hit $105.1 billion this week, making him the richest man alive among those whose wealth is publicly traceable, CNBC reported.

    But Bezos hasn't always been a billionaire.

    He was born the son of a 16-year-old mom and deadbeat dad, according to CNBC, which charted his path to success in a new profile.

    Bezos, a straight-A student in high school who secured early admission to Princeton, thought at one point that he would be a theoretical physicist.

    His idea to start Amazon came years later while working in finance.

    Click through for more on Bezos' biography.

