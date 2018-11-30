The entrance to Marriott's Hotel at London Heathrow International Airport on Bath Road is viewed on September 12, 2016, in London, England.

Marriott International said Friday that up to 500 million guests' information may have been accessed as part of a data breach of its Starwood guest reservation database, NBC News reported.

The hotel chain said it determined on Nov. 19 that an "unauthorized party" had accessed the database as early as 2014. For about 327 million of the guests, the information includes some combination of a name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date and communication preferences.

"The company has not finished identifying duplicate information in the database, but believes it contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property," the company said.