Texas Woman Says Potential Employer Shamed Her Over Bikini Photo

Emily Clow applied for a job with a marketing company who publicly shamed her by sharing one of her bikini photos on its Instagram account.

A Texas woman said she was shamed online by a potential employer who took a photo of her in a bikini from her Instagram account and shared it on the company's page while warning other applicants that it was unprofessional, NBC News reports.

Emily Clow, who according to her Twitter account lives in Austin, said she applied for a marketing coordinator position at a business startup, Kickass Masterminds.

Clow told NBC News in a phone interview Wednesday that shortly after applying, a company representative reached out to her and said the firm wanted to move ahead with the application process and recommended that she follow them on Instagram. Hoping to improve her chances of landing the position, she did.

But as she was scrolling through the company's Instagram story, Clow said she saw a photo of herself in a red two-piece bathing suit with a warning message to potential applicants.

The company's CEO did not return a Facebook message from NBC seeking a comment.